Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,085 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 577,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,205,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,542,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $3,641,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total value of $170,187.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,528.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Kingsbury sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,143.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,162 shares of company stock valued at $18,310,608 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BURL traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.73. 17,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,223. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.66. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $209.36.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 163.50% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $206.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.06.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

