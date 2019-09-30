Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Down 11.6% in September

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,700 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 359,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caesarstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of CSTE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,698. The stock has a market cap of $571.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $141.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,890,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 25,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,694,000 after acquiring an additional 55,886 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 889,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 331,724 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at $10,861,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.