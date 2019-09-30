Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.04

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.04 and traded as high as $11.04. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 46,100 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 9.1%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000.

About Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

