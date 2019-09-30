Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Decreased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $46,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 204.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 62.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

