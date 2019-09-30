CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,990,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 12,220,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CTST stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.12. The company had a trading volume of 79,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,532. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.76. CannTrust has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 3.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTST shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight Capital cut shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton cut shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CannTrust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CannTrust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,121,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CannTrust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in CannTrust during the 2nd quarter worth $44,447,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth $10,863,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CannTrust by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares during the period. 20.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

