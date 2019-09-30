Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells $326,800.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $326,800.00.

CDLX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,896. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $759.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.55. Cardlytics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $39.62.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDLX. ValuEngine lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair began coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 target price on Cardlytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cardlytics by 166.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

