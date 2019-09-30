Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Carnival from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.01.

NYSE:CCL opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Carnival has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $64.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 14.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 255,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

