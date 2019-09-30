Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Given a $46.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 target price on Carnival (NYSE:CCL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Carnival from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair cut Carnival from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.71. 4,733,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter worth $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

