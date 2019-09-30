Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Receives “Hold” Rating from William Blair

Carnival (NYSE:CCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Carnival to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Macquarie set a $53.00 price target on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price target on Carnival and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Carnival from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,811. Carnival has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 443,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

