Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Catalent has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.46%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $853,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $219,024.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,918,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,315 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Catalent by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.