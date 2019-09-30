Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CBMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBMG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 24,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,122. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $286.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.77. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a negative net margin of 17,921.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 1,641.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,944,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.