Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,300 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 773,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CENTA traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.55. 7,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,086. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.12. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $706.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.17 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

