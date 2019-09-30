Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.09% of Central Securities worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Central Securities by 291.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Central Securities alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CET traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,512. Central Securities Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

Central Securities Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.