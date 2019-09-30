Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cerence in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cerence stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258. Cerence has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

About Cerence

Cerence Inc manufactures automotive cognitive assistance solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. Cerence Inc operates as a subsidiary of Nuance Communications, Inc

