Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Shares Down 90.9%

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)’s share price fell 90.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7,500.00 and last traded at $7,500.00, 100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82,830.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19,445.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9,991.94.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and Küfferle brand names. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as in approximately 400 own shops.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.