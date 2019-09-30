Chronologic (DAY) Trading 9.8% Higher This Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Chronologic token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a market cap of $110,720.00 and approximately $236.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00190413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01053382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00091564 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,190,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,478 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

