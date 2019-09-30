Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Shares of CMPR traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.17. 8,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $139.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Cimpress had a return on equity of 85.75% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $674.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMPR shares. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 6,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $777,136.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 830,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,519,000 after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter valued at $397,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after acquiring an additional 49,825 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter valued at $236,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

