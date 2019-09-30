Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $270.87

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $270.87 and traded as high as $233.41. Cineworld Group shares last traded at $228.00, with a volume of 2,983,319 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective (down previously from GBX 375 ($4.90)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cineworld Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 374.10 ($4.89).

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 270.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

About Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.