Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given a $295.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) has been assigned a $295.00 price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,024. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.83 and a 200-day moving average of $235.62. Cintas has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $270.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.