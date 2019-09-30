Circassia Pharmaceuticals’ (CIR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON CIR opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.42. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.30 ($1.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.

About Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

