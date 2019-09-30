Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

RETA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. National Securities started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

NASDAQ:RETA traded down $3.96 on Thursday, hitting $80.29. The stock had a trading volume of 322,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,629. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.94. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 410.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 63,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $5,456,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,157 shares in the company, valued at $14,217,637.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $6,255,710. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

