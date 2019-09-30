Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.72. The stock had a trading volume of 351,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,804. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $141.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.70 and a 200-day moving average of $155.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut Clorox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,443. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.