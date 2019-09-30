Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLVS. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Clovis Oncology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.93. 3,901,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,613. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $218.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.57). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 332.18% and a negative return on equity of 372.68%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Blair purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $233,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,283.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thorlef Spickschen purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $50,232.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,684.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $612,094 and sold 1,706 shares valued at $8,755. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

