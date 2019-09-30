Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Up 7.6% in September

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,300 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 463,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cna Financial by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cna Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cna Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,268. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Cna Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cna Financial will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.