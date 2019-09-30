Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ABN Amro raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.68. 38,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.