Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at $886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 337.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,614,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,600 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cognex by 48.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,607,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,606,000 after purchasing an additional 846,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cognex by 59.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,823,000 after purchasing an additional 803,052 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at $30,733,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 176.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 811,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after buying an additional 518,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.13. 713,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.08. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

