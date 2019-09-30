COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Given a $7.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) has been assigned a $7.00 target price by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLGN. ValuEngine raised COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get COLLPLANT HOLDI/S alerts:

Shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.20. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.