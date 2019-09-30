Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Columbia Financial by 97,041.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 300,830 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in Columbia Financial by 117.8% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,188,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the second quarter worth about $6,392,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 97.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLBK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.82. 2,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,685. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.62 million for the quarter.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

