Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price target on Community Health Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.28.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 184,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,169.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne T. Smith bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,132,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,843.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,491,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 72.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

