Comparing CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

CNB Financial has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNB Financial and Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $152.59 million 2.87 $33.72 million $2.21 13.03 Southern National Banc. of Virginia $129.11 million 2.87 $33.69 million $1.39 11.06

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern National Banc. of Virginia. Southern National Banc. of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CNB Financial and Southern National Banc. of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Southern National Banc. of Virginia 0 1 0 0 2.00

CNB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.68%. Given CNB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CNB Financial is more favorable than Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CNB Financial pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 22.18% 13.88% 1.15% Southern National Banc. of Virginia 24.04% 9.92% 1.29%

Summary

CNB Financial beats Southern National Banc. of Virginia on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 12, 2019, the company operated a private banking division; and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, asset based lending, and mobile banking application services. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 38 full-service retail branches in Virginia and 7 full-service retail branches in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

