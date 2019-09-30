Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Concord Medical Services an industry rank of 9 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concord Medical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCM stock remained flat at $$2.41 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.19. Concord Medical Services has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

