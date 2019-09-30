Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. Consumer Portfolio Services posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $86.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ CPSS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,302. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.57. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,242 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

