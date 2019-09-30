Contentos (COS) Price Hits $0.0161 on Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Contentos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.25 or 0.05329964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016061 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 624,786,527 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.