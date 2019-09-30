Contrasting 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) & Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get 2U alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 2U and Secureworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 12 3 0 2.20 Secureworks 2 3 0 0 1.60

2U presently has a consensus target price of $44.69, suggesting a potential upside of 182.68%. Secureworks has a consensus target price of $14.90, suggesting a potential upside of 18.35%. Given 2U’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than Secureworks.

Volatility & Risk

2U has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secureworks has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Secureworks shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of 2U shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.8% of Secureworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Secureworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -11.39% -7.63% -5.91% Secureworks -6.38% -1.61% -1.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 2U and Secureworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $411.77 million 2.43 -$38.33 million ($0.63) -25.10 Secureworks $518.71 million 2.24 -$39.10 million ($0.16) -78.69

2U has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Secureworks. Secureworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2U, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Secureworks beats 2U on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting. The company provides back-end technology and services comprising graduate program launch and operations applications, university systems integration applications, content management system, admission application processing portal, customer relationship management, content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. The company serves clients in a range of industries, including the financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. As of February 1, 2019, it served approximately 4,700 customers in 52 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.