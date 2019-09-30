Contrasting Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) and Shore Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SHBI)

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Community Bancorp. (VT) pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Bancorp. (VT) and Shore Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp. (VT) $35.30 million 2.25 $8.40 million N/A N/A Shore Bancshares $87.00 million 2.29 $25.00 million N/A N/A

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. (VT).

Risk and Volatility

Community Bancorp. (VT) has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Community Bancorp. (VT) and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp. (VT) 0 0 0 0 N/A Shore Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Community Bancorp. (VT) and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp. (VT) 23.20% 14.02% 1.23% Shore Bancshares 28.87% 13.43% 1.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Community Bancorp. (VT) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats Community Bancorp. (VT) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bancorp. (VT)

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; commercial and residential real estate lending; personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers debit/credit cards; and cash management, repurchase agreement, automated clearing house, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated teller machine services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a main office in Derby; and 11 branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is based in Derby, Vermont.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers comprising home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. It operates 21 full service branches, 23 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

