Contrasting Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) & Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Establishment Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $99.01 million 0.98 $1.46 million $0.41 29.56 Establishment Labs $61.21 million 6.33 -$21.10 million ($1.12) -16.88

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries -0.49% 1.67% 1.42% Establishment Labs -38.63% -60.43% -34.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lakeland Industries and Establishment Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Establishment Labs 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lakeland Industries presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.76%. Establishment Labs has a consensus target price of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 86.85%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Lakeland Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Establishment Labs has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Establishment Labs on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat. The company also provides reusable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel for electric and gas utilities; flame resistant Nomex/FR and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical and refining operations; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves for use in rescue operations; and protective products, such as gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to North American safety and mill supply distributors through a customer service group, regional sales managers, and independent sales representatives. It serves end user industrial customers, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, utilities, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, munition plant, janitorial, pharmaceutical, mortuary, and high technology electronics manufacturer industries, as well as scientific and medical laboratories; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

