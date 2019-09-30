Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

CORE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,915,000 after purchasing an additional 56,269 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORE traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.27. 8,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

