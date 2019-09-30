Cowen Analysts Give Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) a $87.00 Price Target

Cowen set a $87.00 target price on Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Hexcel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hexcel from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hexcel from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.05.

Hexcel stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,337. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 37,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $3,137,176.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,103,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $360,471.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $832,503.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,623 shares of company stock worth $4,840,665. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,737,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,031,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,334,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,958,000 after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,604,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,746,000 after acquiring an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,826,000 after acquiring an additional 168,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

