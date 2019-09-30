Cowen Analysts Give Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) a $104.00 Price Target

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) has been assigned a $104.00 price objective by equities researchers at Cowen in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wingstop from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $87.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,727. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.72. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 103.90, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.