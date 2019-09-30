Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $195.00 price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.22.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $160.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 7.27%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 9,007 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $1,494,711.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,475,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $3,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,233,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,291 shares of company stock valued at $83,225,242. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 279,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,692,000 after purchasing an additional 44,094 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

