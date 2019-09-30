Craig Hallum Analysts Give II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) a $53.00 Price Target

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) has been assigned a $53.00 target price by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.53% from the company’s previous close.

IIVI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on II-VI in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

II-VI stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,064. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. II-VI has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.02 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $687,300. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,419,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,764,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after buying an additional 120,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,322,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,367,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in II-VI by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,081,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 112,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

