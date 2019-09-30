Cream One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 51.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Cream has a market capitalization of $30,562.00 and $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Cryptohub. During the last week, Cream has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00869606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00208977 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

