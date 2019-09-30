Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €47.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.20 ($63.02) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.58 ($59.97).

Shares of BNP traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €44.67 ($51.94). The stock had a trading volume of 4,395,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €41.87. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

