Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of CRSP traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.99. 399,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.96. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 3.14.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.49% and a negative net margin of 15,136.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, insider Lawrence Otto Klein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 848,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,400,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,724,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 701,332 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

