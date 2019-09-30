Crypterium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $443,024.00 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00006164 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and IDEX. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $42.94 million and $443,024.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00190907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.01060203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021074 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,816,092 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,818,541 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/@crypterium_io. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

Crypterium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Tidex, Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, IDEX and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

