Cryptocean (CRON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $134,748.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $134,748.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003128 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00038752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.43 or 0.05424611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015320 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.