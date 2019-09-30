Cyanconnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.53

Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.53 and traded as low as $4.65. Cyanconnode shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 23,946 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.53.

Cyanconnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT. It provides Narrowband RF mesh technology that supports multi-application networks, enabling communication with any device, including gas, water, and electricity meters, as well as street lighting and traffic lights; Optimal narrowband mesh network for applications, such as smart metering in cities; Omnimesh, a standard-based IoT platform; and Omni IoT platform provides connectivity solutions.

