D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,390,000 after purchasing an additional 391,494 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth about $10,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 161,786 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $5,385,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 92.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 88,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

IBTX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.73. 5,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,838. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.43. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.14 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

