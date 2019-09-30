Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Daqo New Energy stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.11. 16,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,355. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $485.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Daqo New Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.