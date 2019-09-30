Dart Group (LON:DTG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $835.27

Shares of Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $835.27 and traded as low as $888.95. Dart Group shares last traded at $915.00, with a volume of 164,079 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on shares of Dart Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dart Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 775.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 835.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Dart Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. Dart Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

In related news, insider Gary Brown sold 7,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 775 ($10.13), for a total value of £57,117.50 ($74,634.13). Also, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33), for a total transaction of £4,335,000 ($5,664,445.32).

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

